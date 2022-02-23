Brunett Kidnapping and Murders
FBI New Orleans is seeking the public's assistance with its investigation into the kidnapping of 6-year-old Jalie Brunett and murders of 3-year-old Erin Brunett and their mother, Callie. More specifically, anyone who may have had direct interaction with Jalie Brunett, Erin Brunett, Callie Brunett, Daniel Callihan, or Victoria Cox between the dates of 6/11/2024 and 6/13/2024. The subject’s vehicle, a black 2012 Chrysler 200 with Louisiana license plate number 859GML, has been captured and is believed to have traveled Interstate 55 from Loranger, LA to Jackson, MS.