Seeking Information Marshawn Mitchell The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Chicago Field Office and the Country Club Hills Police Department in Illinois are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the individual(s) responsible for the death of 14-year-old Marshawn Mitchell. Mitchell was shot and killed following the dismissal of the Homecoming football game at Hillcrest High School in Country Club Hills, Illinois on September 15, 2023. Mitchell was the sole victim of one or more shots fired into a crowd of juveniles exiting the grounds in the area of the southwest parking lot exit. Law enforcement believes that Mitchell may not have been the intended target.

