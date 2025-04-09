Seeking information on Tesla charging station arson, Lacey, WA FBI Seattle, the Lacey Police Department, and ATF Seattle are seeking doorbell and security camera footage, as well as any other video and photographs, on an individual responsible for causing significant damage to a Tesla supercharger station at 665 Sleater Kinney Road SE in Lacey, Washington. These videos may show a White male walking or accessing a vehicle from the late evening of April 7, 2025, to the early morning of April 8, 2025. He may be approximately 5’10” to 6’2” wearing a dark jacket with a hood, gray pants, and a face covering. He may also have injuries such as a concussion, burns, or shrapnel injuries and walk with a slight limp with his hand behind his back. Your First Name Your Middle Name Your Last Name Your Phone Number Your E-Mail Address Information ✺ Information and/or description of files you are uploading (location, time, etc.) Captcha Note: File size may not exceed 5000 megabytes (mb). If a file exceeds this limit, please call 1-800-CALL-FBI(1-800-225-5324) for additional instructions. You are limited to uploading 4 files. Javascript is disabled which is required to upload multiple files. You can use this single file selector or allow javascript. File

