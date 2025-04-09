Seeking information on Tesla charging station arson, Lacey, WA
FBI Seattle, the Lacey Police Department, and ATF Seattle are seeking doorbell and security camera footage, as well as any other video and photographs, on an individual responsible for causing significant damage to a Tesla supercharger station at 665 Sleater Kinney Road SE in Lacey, Washington. These videos may show a White male walking or accessing a vehicle from the late evening of April 7, 2025, to the early morning of April 8, 2025. He may be approximately 5’10” to 6’2” wearing a dark jacket with a hood, gray pants, and a face covering. He may also have injuries such as a concussion, burns, or shrapnel injuries and walk with a slight limp with his hand behind his back.