Milwaukee Area Investigative Team (M.A.I.T) and FBI Seeks Public’s Assistance in Submitting Video of Shooting

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team (M.A.I.T) and FBI are requesting the public's assistance in obtaining any electronic media that may assist in the investigation of events leading up to, during, and after a police involved shooting that occurred on the 100 block of East Juneau Avenue near the intersection with North Edison Street at approximately 11:15pm on Friday, September 2, 2022. A suspect who was wanted for murder, was fleeing from Police when he stopped the stolen 2020 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving and fired at Police. Police returned fire and the suspect was killed.

To help us investigate this shooting, the M.A.I.T. and FBI are accepting digital media depicting the shooting on Juneau Avenue. We urge you to submit information and electronic media using the form below.

When: All media collected before, during, and after the shooting Where: 100 Block of East Juneau Avenue and area immediately adjacent Media: Any video, photos, social media posts, or any other type of electronic media of the incident