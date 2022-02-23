The FBI is asking the public to submit pictures or videos related to the murder and kidnapping of US Citizens that occurred on March 3, 2023, in Matamoros, Tamaulipas. On March 03, 2023, four Americans crossed into Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico driving a white minivan with North Carolina license plates. Shortly after crossing into Mexico, unidentified gunmen fired upon the passengers in the vehicle. All four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men. On March 7, 2023, the Mexican Government conducted an operation which resulted in the recovery of the four victims, two of which were deceased. The FBI, DEA, HSI, and our federal partners are investigating. Your First Name Your Middle Name Your Last Name Your Phone Number Your E-Mail Address Information ✺ Information and/or description of files you are uploading (location, time, etc.) Captcha Note: File size may not exceed 5000 megabytes (mb). If a file exceeds this limit, please call 1-800-CALL-FBI(1-800-225-5324) for additional instructions. You are limited to uploading 4 files. Javascript is disabled which is required to upload multiple files. You can use this single file selector or allow javascript. File

