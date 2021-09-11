Gabrielle Petito – Missing Person

Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, a 22-year-old resident of North Port, Florida, was traveling with her boyfriend in and around Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming in late August 2021. She was reported missing on September 11, 2021. Gabby is 5’5” and 110 pounds. She has long blonde hair, blue eyes, and visible tattoos on her hand and forearm. She was traveling in a white 2021 Ford Transit van, registered in her name, with Florida license plate QFTG03 and decorated with a variety of stickers on the rear.

Please use this form to submit any images, videos, or other multimedia files you have related to the disappearance of Gabby Petito.

If you do not have an attachment but have information to provide, please submit it at tips.fbi.gov.