FBI Buffalo Is Seeking Information on Individuals Inciting Violence During First Amendment-Protected Peaceful Demonstrations in Rochester, New York The FBI respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights. Our mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution is dual and simultaneous, not contradictory.



Accordingly, we are committed to apprehending and charging violent instigators who are exploiting legitimate, peaceful protests and engaging in violations of federal law. The continued violence, potential threat to life, and destruction of property across the United States interferes with the rights and safety of First Amendment-protected peaceful demonstrators, as well as all other citizens.



To help us identify actors who are actively instigating violence during lawful protests in the city of Rochester, the FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting violent encounters.



If you witness or have witnessed unlawful violent actions during First Amendment-protected peaceful demonstrations, we urge you to submit information, photos, or videos to the FBI using the form below.



