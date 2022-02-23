FBI Seeking Digital Media Tips in the Highland Park Parade Shooting Investigation On July 4, 2022, a shooting occurred at a parade in Highland Park, Illinois, near Central Ave. and 2nd Street. If you have images or video, please submit below. Your First Name Your Middle Name Your Last Name Your Phone Number Your E-Mail Address Information ✺ Information and/or description of files you are uploading (location, time, etc.) Captcha Note: File size may not exceed 5000 megabytes (mb). If a file exceeds this limit, please call 1-800-CALL-FBI(1-800-225-5324) and select for additional instructions. You are limited to uploading 4 files. Javascript is disabled which is required to upload multiple files. You can use this single file selector or allow javascript. File

Select files