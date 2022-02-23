FBI Seeking Digital Media Tips in the Highland Park Parade Shooting Investigation

On July 4, 2022, a shooting occurred at a parade in Highland Park, Illinois, near Central Ave. and 2nd Street. If you have images or video, please submit below.

Information and/or description of files you are uploading (location, time, etc.)

Note: File size may not exceed 5000 megabytes (mb). If a file exceeds this limit, please call 1-800-CALL-FBI(1-800-225-5324) and select for additional instructions. You are limited to uploading 4 files.


Accessibility | eRulemaking | Freedom of Information Act | Legal Notices | Legal Policies and Disclaimers | Links | Privacy Policy | USA.gov | White House
FBI.gov is an official site of the U.S. government, U.S. Department of Justice