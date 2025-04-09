Seeking information on FSU Shooting

FBI -Jacksonville is seeking information in the April 17, 2025 shooting that occurred at the Florida State University. If you have any video or audio media related to the incident, please upload here.

Information and/or description of files you are uploading (location, time, etc.)

Note: File size may not exceed 5000 megabytes (mb). If a file exceeds this limit, please call 1-800-CALL-FBI(1-800-225-5324) for additional instructions. You are limited to uploading 4 files.


