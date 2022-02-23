KCPD and FBI seeking any video from the Super Bowl Parade shooting.
On February 14, 2024 the City of Kansas City was hosting a superbowl celebration parade at Union Station, 30 W Pershing, Kansas City, Missouri. During the presentation of the KC Chiefs to the crowd a shooting occurred just west of the stage and in front of Union Station. Multiple people were injured during the shooting. The shooting occurred at approximately 2 PM and may have involved multiple actors. FBI and KCPD are requesting any videos from the Super Bowl shooting and any video of the shooters attempting to flee the scene.