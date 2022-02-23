KCPD and FBI seeking any video from the Super Bowl Parade shooting. On February 14, 2024 the City of Kansas City was hosting a superbowl celebration parade at Union Station, 30 W Pershing, Kansas City, Missouri. During the presentation of the KC Chiefs to the crowd a shooting occurred just west of the stage and in front of Union Station. Multiple people were injured during the shooting. The shooting occurred at approximately 2 PM and may have involved multiple actors. FBI and KCPD are requesting any videos from the Super Bowl shooting and any video of the shooters attempting to flee the scene. Your First Name Your Middle Name Your Last Name Your Phone Number Your E-Mail Address Information ✺ Information and/or description of files you are uploading (location, time, etc.) Captcha Note: File size may not exceed 5000 megabytes (mb). If a file exceeds this limit, please call 1-800-CALL-FBI(1-800-225-5324) for additional instructions. You are limited to uploading 4 files. Javascript is disabled which is required to upload multiple files. You can use this single file selector or allow javascript. File

