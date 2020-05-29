Seeking Information in Shooting of Officers at Federal Building in Oakland, California

Please use this form to submit any images, videos, or other information you may have related to the shooting of two Department of Homeland Security Federal Protective Service contract security officers. The shooting took place at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland, California, on May 29, 2020 at 9:45 p.m. One officer was killed and another was injured.



If you do not have an attachment but have information to provide, please submit it at tips.fbi.gov.