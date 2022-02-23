Seeking Information on Shooting in Tampa, FL on 10/29/23 On October 29, 2023, at approximately 2:45 a.m., a shooting occurred in the 1600 Block of 7th Avenue East in Tampa, FL. FBI Tampa Division and the Tampa Police Department are seeking information related to this shooting. Anyone that may have information or videos that captured any part of this incident are requested to submit files using this form or call the Tampa Police nonemergency line at (813) 231-6130 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477. Your First Name Your Middle Name Your Last Name Your Phone Number Your E-Mail Address Information ✺ Information and/or description of files you are uploading (location, time, etc.) Captcha Note: File size may not exceed 5000 megabytes (mb). If a file exceeds this limit, please call 1-800-CALL-FBI(1-800-225-5324) for additional instructions. You are limited to uploading 4 files. Javascript is disabled which is required to upload multiple files. You can use this single file selector or allow javascript. File

Select files