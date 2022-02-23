Seeking Information on Shooting in Tampa, FL on 10/29/23
On October 29, 2023, at approximately 2:45 a.m., a shooting occurred in the 1600 Block of 7th Avenue East in Tampa, FL. FBI Tampa Division and the Tampa Police Department are seeking information related to this shooting. Anyone that may have information or videos that captured any part of this incident are requested to submit files using this form or call the Tampa Police nonemergency line at (813) 231-6130 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477.